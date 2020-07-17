3735 North CHRISTIANA

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

3BR/2BA Beautiful Apt (Addison and Elston) Beautiful completely rehabbed apartment that is a 5 minute walk from the blue line! All utilities included Why overpay for a Wicker Park place when you can get downtown without hassle in 25-30 minutes? Enjoy this beautiful apartment in one of the safest neighborhoods in Chicago! Tall ceilings, new windows, an amazing kitchen. This is 2nd Floor unit in a 3 unit building. The basement has a washing machine and dryer that you can use for free. This unit has a modern, open layout with great finishes and good sized bedrooms. There is a garage and plenty of street parking. This is a great deal for anyone looking for a place that makes them proud to come home to each day. Close to shopping on Addison St.: Target, Jewel, Dominick's (etc.) and restaurants. 1. months rent as security deposit. Owner occupied building. RENTAL FEATURES Dedicated Hot Water Heater Air conditioning Central heat Walk-in closet Premium Hardwood floor Living room Breakfast nook New Dishwasher New Refrigerator New Stove/Oven Microwave Granite countertop Totally new appliances/apartment New washer/dryer (inside, free) High-speed internet available Jacuzzi/Whirlpool Cable available



Terms: One year lease