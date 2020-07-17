3735 North CHRISTIANA

Amenities
3BR/2BA Beautiful Apt (Addison and Elston) Beautiful completely rehabbed apartment that is a 5 minute walk from the blue line! All utilities included Why overpay for a Wicker Park place when you can get downtown without hassle in 25-30 minutes? Enjoy this beautiful apartment in one of the safest neighborhoods in Chicago! Tall ceilings, new windows, an amazing kitchen. This is 2nd Floor unit in a 3 unit building. The basement has a washing machine and dryer that you can use for free. This unit has a modern, open layout with great finishes and good sized bedrooms. There is a garage and plenty of street parking. This is a great deal for anyone looking for a place that makes them proud to come home to each day. Close to shopping on Addison St.: Target, Jewel, Dominick's (etc.) and restaurants. 1. months rent as security deposit. Owner occupied building. RENTAL FEATURES Dedicated Hot Water Heater Air conditioning Central heat Walk-in closet Premium Hardwood floor Living room Breakfast nook New Dishwasher New Refrigerator New Stove/Oven Microwave Granite countertop Totally new appliances/apartment New washer/dryer (inside, free) High-speed internet available Jacuzzi/Whirlpool Cable available
Terms: One year lease