All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3735 North CHRISTIANA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3735 North CHRISTIANA
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:29 AM

3735 North CHRISTIANA

3735 North Christiana Avenue · (312) 316-9925
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Irving Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3735 North Christiana Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
3BR/2BA Beautiful Apt (Addison and Elston) Beautiful completely rehabbed apartment that is a 5 minute walk from the blue line! All utilities included Why overpay for a Wicker Park place when you can get downtown without hassle in 25-30 minutes? Enjoy this beautiful apartment in one of the safest neighborhoods in Chicago! Tall ceilings, new windows, an amazing kitchen. This is 2nd Floor unit in a 3 unit building. The basement has a washing machine and dryer that you can use for free. This unit has a modern, open layout with great finishes and good sized bedrooms. There is a garage and plenty of street parking. This is a great deal for anyone looking for a place that makes them proud to come home to each day. Close to shopping on Addison St.: Target, Jewel, Dominick's (etc.) and restaurants. 1. months rent as security deposit. Owner occupied building. RENTAL FEATURES Dedicated Hot Water Heater Air conditioning Central heat Walk-in closet Premium Hardwood floor Living room Breakfast nook New Dishwasher New Refrigerator New Stove/Oven Microwave Granite countertop Totally new appliances/apartment New washer/dryer (inside, free) High-speed internet available Jacuzzi/Whirlpool Cable available

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3735 North CHRISTIANA have any available units?
3735 North CHRISTIANA has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3735 North CHRISTIANA have?
Some of 3735 North CHRISTIANA's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3735 North CHRISTIANA currently offering any rent specials?
3735 North CHRISTIANA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3735 North CHRISTIANA pet-friendly?
No, 3735 North CHRISTIANA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3735 North CHRISTIANA offer parking?
Yes, 3735 North CHRISTIANA offers parking.
Does 3735 North CHRISTIANA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3735 North CHRISTIANA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3735 North CHRISTIANA have a pool?
Yes, 3735 North CHRISTIANA has a pool.
Does 3735 North CHRISTIANA have accessible units?
No, 3735 North CHRISTIANA does not have accessible units.
Does 3735 North CHRISTIANA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3735 North CHRISTIANA has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3735 North CHRISTIANA?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5053 S. Ellis Avenue
5053 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5120 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
Grace Shores
639 West Grace Street
Chicago, IL 60613
4600 North Winchester Ave.
4600 N Winchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
441 West Barry
441 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
310 N Menard
310 N Menard Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
Lincoln Square Commons
4759 N Maplewood Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
30 E Roosevelt
30 East Roosevelt
Chicago, IL 60605

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity