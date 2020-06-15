3735 N Christiana Ave 2

Amenities
Avondale 3 bed 2 bath 2nd fl. unit available now!! - Property Id: 228778
Call or text Chris Jinks at 630-750-6090
Spacious Avondale 3 bed 2 bath second floor unit available now!! The unit comes with hardwood floors, modern kitchen with dishwasher, modern baths, central heat and air, laundry in building, shared yard and garage parking available for $150/month. ALL UTILITIES are included electric, gas, cable, internet, water and trash. Sorry no pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228778
Property Id 228778
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5804044)