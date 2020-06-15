3735 N Christiana Ave 2

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Avondale 3 bed 2 bath 2nd fl. unit available now!! - Property Id: 228778



Call or text Chris Jinks at 630-750-6090



Spacious Avondale 3 bed 2 bath second floor unit available now!! The unit comes with hardwood floors, modern kitchen with dishwasher, modern baths, central heat and air, laundry in building, shared yard and garage parking available for $150/month. ALL UTILITIES are included electric, gas, cable, internet, water and trash. Sorry no pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228778

Property Id 228778



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5804044)