Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3735 N Christiana Ave 2

3735 North Christiana Avenue · (630) 750-6090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3735 North Christiana Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Avondale 3 bed 2 bath 2nd fl. unit available now!! - Property Id: 228778

Call or text Chris Jinks at 630-750-6090

Spacious Avondale 3 bed 2 bath second floor unit available now!! The unit comes with hardwood floors, modern kitchen with dishwasher, modern baths, central heat and air, laundry in building, shared yard and garage parking available for $150/month. ALL UTILITIES are included electric, gas, cable, internet, water and trash. Sorry no pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228778
Property Id 228778

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5804044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3735 N Christiana Ave 2 have any available units?
3735 N Christiana Ave 2 has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3735 N Christiana Ave 2 have?
Some of 3735 N Christiana Ave 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3735 N Christiana Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3735 N Christiana Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3735 N Christiana Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3735 N Christiana Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3735 N Christiana Ave 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3735 N Christiana Ave 2 does offer parking.
Does 3735 N Christiana Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3735 N Christiana Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3735 N Christiana Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 3735 N Christiana Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3735 N Christiana Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 3735 N Christiana Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3735 N Christiana Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3735 N Christiana Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
