Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3721 N. Pine Grove Ave Unit #2F

3721 North Pine Grove Avenue · (773) 770-8001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3721 North Pine Grove Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3721 N. Pine Grove Ave Unit #2F · Avail. Aug 1

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3721 N. Pine Grove Ave Unit #2F Available 08/01/20 Charming 2 Bed 1 Bath in the Perfect East Lakeview location! - The unit features central air, in-unit laundry, HW floors throughout and tons of charm! The main living area features a gas fireplace, large windows, and a dining area. The updated open kitchen has contemporary maple cabinets, Granite counters w/ island and SS appliances. Spacious master bed & bath. Outdoor space off of the 2nd bedroom. Walk to lakefront, restaurants, public trans and more! Parking space included in price!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4959107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3721 N. Pine Grove Ave Unit #2F have any available units?
3721 N. Pine Grove Ave Unit #2F has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3721 N. Pine Grove Ave Unit #2F have?
Some of 3721 N. Pine Grove Ave Unit #2F's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3721 N. Pine Grove Ave Unit #2F currently offering any rent specials?
3721 N. Pine Grove Ave Unit #2F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3721 N. Pine Grove Ave Unit #2F pet-friendly?
No, 3721 N. Pine Grove Ave Unit #2F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3721 N. Pine Grove Ave Unit #2F offer parking?
Yes, 3721 N. Pine Grove Ave Unit #2F does offer parking.
Does 3721 N. Pine Grove Ave Unit #2F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3721 N. Pine Grove Ave Unit #2F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3721 N. Pine Grove Ave Unit #2F have a pool?
No, 3721 N. Pine Grove Ave Unit #2F does not have a pool.
Does 3721 N. Pine Grove Ave Unit #2F have accessible units?
No, 3721 N. Pine Grove Ave Unit #2F does not have accessible units.
Does 3721 N. Pine Grove Ave Unit #2F have units with dishwashers?
No, 3721 N. Pine Grove Ave Unit #2F does not have units with dishwashers.
