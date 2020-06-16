All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3715 N Leavitt St 3

3715 North Leavitt Street · (626) 566-1630
Location

3715 North Leavitt Street, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Rehab 2BR / 1BA - Property Id: 296991

Recently Rehabbed Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment in Great Residential Roscoe Village / North Center Location. Walk to Addison Brown Line.

Amenities Include:

-In-Unit Washer/Dryer
-Central Heat/AC
-Modern, Open Concept Kitchen
-Stainless Steel Appliances w/ Dishwasher
-Granite Counter-tops / Dark Wood Cabinets
-Spacious Living Room
-Modern Lighting Fixtures

Additional Storage in Basement
Easy Free Street Parking
Bell School District

Available August 1st

Included in Rent: Water & Maintenance

Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Silver Property Group, Ltd.
Phone: 626.566.1630
Email: rh@SilverPropertyGroup.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296991
Property Id 296991

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5843815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

