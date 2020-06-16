3715 N Leavitt St 3

Amenities
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Rehab 2BR / 1BA - Property Id: 296991
Recently Rehabbed Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment in Great Residential Roscoe Village / North Center Location. Walk to Addison Brown Line.
Amenities Include:
-In-Unit Washer/Dryer
-Central Heat/AC
-Modern, Open Concept Kitchen
-Stainless Steel Appliances w/ Dishwasher
-Granite Counter-tops / Dark Wood Cabinets
-Spacious Living Room
-Modern Lighting Fixtures
Additional Storage in Basement
Easy Free Street Parking
Bell School District
Available August 1st
Included in Rent: Water & Maintenance
Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Silver Property Group, Ltd.
Phone: 626.566.1630
Email: rh@SilverPropertyGroup.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296991
Property Id 296991
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5843815)