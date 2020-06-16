3715 N Leavitt St 3

Amenities

Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Rehab 2BR / 1BA - Property Id: 296991



Recently Rehabbed Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment in Great Residential Roscoe Village / North Center Location. Walk to Addison Brown Line.



Amenities Include:



-In-Unit Washer/Dryer

-Central Heat/AC

-Modern, Open Concept Kitchen

-Stainless Steel Appliances w/ Dishwasher

-Granite Counter-tops / Dark Wood Cabinets

-Spacious Living Room

-Modern Lighting Fixtures



Additional Storage in Basement

Easy Free Street Parking

Bell School District



Available August 1st



Included in Rent: Water & Maintenance



Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!



Silver Property Group, Ltd.

Phone: 626.566.1630

Email: rh@SilverPropertyGroup.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296991

