Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters cats allowed recently renovated

Charming Two Bedroom Apartment in Lakeview!

BRAND NEW 2 BED/2 BATH ALMOST FEATURING TILE FLOORS THAT LOOK LIKE HARDWOOD, NEW KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS, BACKSPLASH, MARBLE BATHS, LAUNDRY IN UNIT, GOOD LIVING SPACE AND AMPLE CLOSETS CA/GFA, ONE BLOCK TO WRIGLEY FIELD AND RED LINE!!SECURED PATIO AVAILABLE NOW! CATS OK! SORRY NO DOGS $35/MONTH SHARED UTILITY FEE