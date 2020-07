Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious 3 Br in Washington Park - Property Id: 323048



Newly renovated GORGEOUS 3 BR in South Shore with large bedrooms with walk in closets, modern kitchen with appliances, and laundry on site. HEAT INCLUDED!

THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG! Make this apartment yours today.



APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:



~550+ CREDIT SCORE

~NO EVICTIONS

~NO BANKRUPTCY

~3X'S MONTHLY NET INCOME

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/370-e-53rd-st-chicago-il/323048

No Pets Allowed



