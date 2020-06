Amenities

pet friendly garage

This extra wide, 4-bedroom home offers three levels of living space, with 3-bedrooms conveniently located on the top floor, a detached 2 or 3 car garage and a private yard. Open floor plan features sleek kitchen, powder room on the 1st floor, lower level family room and vaulted ceilings on the 2nd floor. Great location facing the community's private park. Available June 1. 1 month security deposit. Pets on case by case basis.

