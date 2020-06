Amenities

3/4bedroom - Property Id: 8825



This unit is 3 bedroom with a 4th bedroom that is only 1inch off section 8 requirement square footage for a bedroom. It has two bathroom and has new carpet throughout the unit except for the kitchen and bathroom.



The requirement, I like to come view your previous apartment/house to see how you live, far as cleanliness. There's an $45 application fee that's completed online and it consist of eviction , credit report and criminal background check. I don't so much focus on credit cause your credit can go up and down but no evictions and criminal record.



There's also onsite parking which is $75monthly. There's no pets allowed . No security desposit required but there's a non refundable $1000 move in fee/fees may increase due to credit. The best way to view apartment is by calling please 773-981-4450.

No Pets Allowed



