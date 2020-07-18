All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

3615 North Ravenswood Avenue

3615 North Ravenswood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3615 North Ravenswood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautifully renovated three bedroom, two full bathroom home is situated in the most prime North Center location, in top-rated Hamilton School District and near St. Andrews School! Modern updates meet original charm. There is one bedroom and one full bathroom on the main level and two bedrooms and one full bathroom upstairs. Enjoy gathering in the eat-in kitchen complete with granite countertops, breakfast bar, crisp white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, garbage disposal and a generous pantry. There is enough space for a proper dining room table. The basement is unfinished so there's plenty of room for storage and a full-size washer/dryer are situated on the lower level, too. The huge backyard is shared with the owners, who live next door, but there is a patio area intended just for the tenants. This home is available for immediate move-in and included in the rent is the monthly rent is water, basic internet, and a home security camera system. Close to Southport Corridor, Roscoe Village, restaurants, entertainment and the brown line at Addison. Owners prefer no pets at this time. This home was thoughtfully updated and is ready for a great tenant!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 North Ravenswood Avenue have any available units?
3615 North Ravenswood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3615 North Ravenswood Avenue have?
Some of 3615 North Ravenswood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 North Ravenswood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3615 North Ravenswood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 North Ravenswood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3615 North Ravenswood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3615 North Ravenswood Avenue offer parking?
No, 3615 North Ravenswood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3615 North Ravenswood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3615 North Ravenswood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 North Ravenswood Avenue have a pool?
No, 3615 North Ravenswood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3615 North Ravenswood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3615 North Ravenswood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 North Ravenswood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3615 North Ravenswood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
