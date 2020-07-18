3615 North Ravenswood Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully renovated three bedroom, two full bathroom home is situated in the most prime North Center location, in top-rated Hamilton School District and near St. Andrews School! Modern updates meet original charm. There is one bedroom and one full bathroom on the main level and two bedrooms and one full bathroom upstairs. Enjoy gathering in the eat-in kitchen complete with granite countertops, breakfast bar, crisp white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, garbage disposal and a generous pantry. There is enough space for a proper dining room table. The basement is unfinished so there's plenty of room for storage and a full-size washer/dryer are situated on the lower level, too. The huge backyard is shared with the owners, who live next door, but there is a patio area intended just for the tenants. This home is available for immediate move-in and included in the rent is the monthly rent is water, basic internet, and a home security camera system. Close to Southport Corridor, Roscoe Village, restaurants, entertainment and the brown line at Addison. Owners prefer no pets at this time. This home was thoughtfully updated and is ready for a great tenant!