360 West ILLINOIS Street

Gorgeous 2BR/1BA Loft rental in esteemed Sexton building! This home has a solid wall of brick exposure, as well as brick at the window/balcony. (See living room & second bedroom photos). Beautiful 13' timber ceilings, fireplace, SS appliances, granite counters and wood floors throughout. Impeccable! Large WIC in Master BR, Additional closet in 2nd BR, Large coat closet and a large linen closet in the bathroom. Tons of storage! Balcony for outdoor gardening or grilling. This is a LOFT, so both bedrooms have a 3/4 wall and are not fully enclosed & do not have a door. NOT ideal for a roommate arrangement. Building includes, 24/7 doorman, exercise room, dry cleaners, receiving room and outdoor courtyard. Available August 1st. Garage parking $200. additional.