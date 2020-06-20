All apartments in Chicago
360 West ILLINOIS Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:19 AM

360 West ILLINOIS Street

360 W Illinois St · (312) 860-8989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

360 W Illinois St, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous 2BR/1BA Loft rental in esteemed Sexton building! This home has a solid wall of brick exposure, as well as brick at the window/balcony. (See living room & second bedroom photos). Beautiful 13' timber ceilings, fireplace, SS appliances, granite counters and wood floors throughout. Impeccable! Large WIC in Master BR, Additional closet in 2nd BR, Large coat closet and a large linen closet in the bathroom. Tons of storage! Balcony for outdoor gardening or grilling. This is a LOFT, so both bedrooms have a 3/4 wall and are not fully enclosed & do not have a door. NOT ideal for a roommate arrangement. Building includes, 24/7 doorman, exercise room, dry cleaners, receiving room and outdoor courtyard. Available August 1st. Garage parking $200. additional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 West ILLINOIS Street have any available units?
360 West ILLINOIS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 West ILLINOIS Street have?
Some of 360 West ILLINOIS Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 West ILLINOIS Street currently offering any rent specials?
360 West ILLINOIS Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 West ILLINOIS Street pet-friendly?
No, 360 West ILLINOIS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 360 West ILLINOIS Street offer parking?
Yes, 360 West ILLINOIS Street does offer parking.
Does 360 West ILLINOIS Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 West ILLINOIS Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 West ILLINOIS Street have a pool?
No, 360 West ILLINOIS Street does not have a pool.
Does 360 West ILLINOIS Street have accessible units?
No, 360 West ILLINOIS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 360 West ILLINOIS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 West ILLINOIS Street has units with dishwashers.
