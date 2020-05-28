All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:54 AM

36 South Ashland Avenue

36 South Ashland Avenue · (312) 326-2121
Location

36 South Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
Very upscale 1 bedroom/1 bath condo in the West Loop, with great attention to detail. Features gas fireplace in the living room, stainless appliances, Brazilian cherry floors, granite countertops, Euro-style cabinets, marble bath, 10 ft ceilings, 5 ft windows, & crown molding throughout. Also features walk-in closet, large balcony, & large basement storage included. Close to downtown, Medical Center, Blue/Pink Lines, UIC, & I-290/90/94. Must see! No dogs (cats may be okay). No smokers. No parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 South Ashland Avenue have any available units?
36 South Ashland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 South Ashland Avenue have?
Some of 36 South Ashland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 South Ashland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
36 South Ashland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 South Ashland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 36 South Ashland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 36 South Ashland Avenue offer parking?
No, 36 South Ashland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 36 South Ashland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 South Ashland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 South Ashland Avenue have a pool?
No, 36 South Ashland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 36 South Ashland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 36 South Ashland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 36 South Ashland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 South Ashland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
