36 South Ashland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly elevator

Very upscale 1 bedroom/1 bath condo in the West Loop, with great attention to detail. Features gas fireplace in the living room, stainless appliances, Brazilian cherry floors, granite countertops, Euro-style cabinets, marble bath, 10 ft ceilings, 5 ft windows, & crown molding throughout. Also features walk-in closet, large balcony, & large basement storage included. Close to downtown, Medical Center, Blue/Pink Lines, UIC, & I-290/90/94. Must see! No dogs (cats may be okay). No smokers. No parking available.