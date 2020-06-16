3574 West Cortland Street - 2W

Amenities
One block to The 606 Trail! Sunny, spacious, gut-rehabbed, West Logan Square 2 br, 1 bath unit with hardwood floors, high ceilings, newer bathroom fixtures, and stainless appliances. The building features a newer laundry room with paid laundry. Tons of dining and entertainment options nearby including Parson's Chicken, Wyler Road, Park and Field, The Burling, Damn Fine Cup of Coffee, Giant, Scofflaw Bar, etc. Short distance to Armitage Foods and Tony's Fresh Market. 1 block to Monticello Park. Less than a mile to the Logan Blue line CTA train and the Armitage bus is a block away. Optional gated exterior parking spot for an additional $50. Cat or small dog (over two years, under 50 lbs, breed restrictions) considered with extra fee. Contact Brett Murphy, Jameson Sotheby's International Realty, 312-282-3336.