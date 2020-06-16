All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 22 2020 at 2:01 PM

3574 West Cortland Street - 2W

3574 West Cortland Street · (312) 282-3336
Location

3574 West Cortland Street, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
One block to The 606 Trail! Sunny, spacious, gut-rehabbed, West Logan Square 2 br, 1 bath unit with hardwood floors, high ceilings, newer bathroom fixtures, and stainless appliances. The building features a newer laundry room with paid laundry. Tons of dining and entertainment options nearby including Parson's Chicken, Wyler Road, Park and Field, The Burling, Damn Fine Cup of Coffee, Giant, Scofflaw Bar, etc. Short distance to Armitage Foods and Tony's Fresh Market. 1 block to Monticello Park. Less than a mile to the Logan Blue line CTA train and the Armitage bus is a block away. Optional gated exterior parking spot for an additional $50. Cat or small dog (over two years, under 50 lbs, breed restrictions) considered with extra fee. Contact Brett Murphy, Jameson Sotheby's International Realty, 312-282-3336.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3574 West Cortland Street - 2W have any available units?
3574 West Cortland Street - 2W has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3574 West Cortland Street - 2W have?
Some of 3574 West Cortland Street - 2W's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3574 West Cortland Street - 2W currently offering any rent specials?
3574 West Cortland Street - 2W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3574 West Cortland Street - 2W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3574 West Cortland Street - 2W is pet friendly.
Does 3574 West Cortland Street - 2W offer parking?
Yes, 3574 West Cortland Street - 2W does offer parking.
Does 3574 West Cortland Street - 2W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3574 West Cortland Street - 2W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3574 West Cortland Street - 2W have a pool?
No, 3574 West Cortland Street - 2W does not have a pool.
Does 3574 West Cortland Street - 2W have accessible units?
No, 3574 West Cortland Street - 2W does not have accessible units.
Does 3574 West Cortland Street - 2W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3574 West Cortland Street - 2W has units with dishwashers.
