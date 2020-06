Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Must See Charming 2BR Apartment Available in Roscoe Village!

Great 2 bedroom unit with carpet in bedroom and living room, large kitchen and in-unit laundry. Central heat and a/c. Shared outdoor space. Prime location close to the Addison brown line. Short walk to Trader Joe's. Near restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Pets welcome with additional fee. FRESH PAINT IN UNIT + NEW CARPETS