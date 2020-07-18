3534 W Armitage Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

2nd 1BROffice/1BA: Vintage charmer w/sunny, southern exposure, gated, outdoor parking avail. Avail now! Eat-in kitchen w/ white appliances (refrigerator, stove), good-sized bedroom w/office possible as 2nd bedroom, wide bath, ceramic tile floors, gas-forced heat, hot water tank and a large deck. Laundromat nearby and a grocery store just across the street. Just a quick ride to the Blue Line, steps to the Armitage bus and close to nightlife, other groceries, restaurants, shops and cafes. STRONG applications, please - great credit and minimum 2 years rental history needed per applicant! No eviction or bankrupcty records accepted! $65 credit/background check per person 18 years and older, $200 non-refundable move-in fee per person (no security deposit) and first month's rent due at lease signing. No 3rd party applications accepted. No pets. No smoking in unit. Tenants pay all utilities. Parking spot available for additional $100 per month. Section 8 applicants welcome. Available now