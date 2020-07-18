All apartments in Chicago
3534 W Armitage Avenue
Last updated July 10 2020 at 2:29 PM

3534 W Armitage Avenue

3534 West Armitage Avenue · (773) 697-4474
Location

3534 West Armitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
2nd 1BROffice/1BA: Vintage charmer w/sunny, southern exposure, gated, outdoor parking avail. Avail now! Eat-in kitchen w/ white appliances (refrigerator, stove), good-sized bedroom w/office possible as 2nd bedroom, wide bath, ceramic tile floors, gas-forced heat, hot water tank and a large deck. Laundromat nearby and a grocery store just across the street. Just a quick ride to the Blue Line, steps to the Armitage bus and close to nightlife, other groceries, restaurants, shops and cafes. STRONG applications, please - great credit and minimum 2 years rental history needed per applicant! No eviction or bankrupcty records accepted! $65 credit/background check per person 18 years and older, $200 non-refundable move-in fee per person (no security deposit) and first month's rent due at lease signing. No 3rd party applications accepted. No pets. No smoking in unit. Tenants pay all utilities. Parking spot available for additional $100 per month. Section 8 applicants welcome. Available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3534 W Armitage Avenue have any available units?
3534 W Armitage Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3534 W Armitage Avenue have?
Some of 3534 W Armitage Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3534 W Armitage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3534 W Armitage Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3534 W Armitage Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3534 W Armitage Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3534 W Armitage Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3534 W Armitage Avenue offers parking.
Does 3534 W Armitage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3534 W Armitage Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3534 W Armitage Avenue have a pool?
No, 3534 W Armitage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3534 W Armitage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3534 W Armitage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3534 W Armitage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3534 W Armitage Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3534 W Armitage Avenue?
