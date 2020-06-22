All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

3526 S Wallace St Garden Unit

3526 South Wallace Street · No Longer Available
Location

3526 South Wallace Street, Chicago, IL 60609
Bridgeport

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Garden Unit Available 07/01/20 High Ceiling 2 Bedroom Garden Unit, All Utilities - Property Id: 297217

Great Location Brand New & Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Garden Unit, Laundry In Unit.

Great Size Kitchen with New Appliances, New Cabinet with Granite Count Top; New Lighting, Great Size Of Living and Dining Room. Everything is New! Closets in Organized.
Central Heat and Central Air Condition.

Rent Including All Utilities: Gas & Electrical, Water & Internet.
Furnished (the Furniture In Pictures Are In the Unit and Able to Use).
One Month Security Deposit Request.
No Pets Allow.

Available July 1st.
Email, Text or Call Jane: 773-516-0013
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297217
Property Id 297217

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 S Wallace St Garden Unit have any available units?
3526 S Wallace St Garden Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3526 S Wallace St Garden Unit have?
Some of 3526 S Wallace St Garden Unit's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3526 S Wallace St Garden Unit currently offering any rent specials?
3526 S Wallace St Garden Unit isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 S Wallace St Garden Unit pet-friendly?
No, 3526 S Wallace St Garden Unit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3526 S Wallace St Garden Unit offer parking?
No, 3526 S Wallace St Garden Unit does not offer parking.
Does 3526 S Wallace St Garden Unit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3526 S Wallace St Garden Unit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 S Wallace St Garden Unit have a pool?
No, 3526 S Wallace St Garden Unit does not have a pool.
Does 3526 S Wallace St Garden Unit have accessible units?
No, 3526 S Wallace St Garden Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 S Wallace St Garden Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 3526 S Wallace St Garden Unit does not have units with dishwashers.
