3526 S Wallace St Garden Unit

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Unit Garden Unit Available 07/01/20 High Ceiling 2 Bedroom Garden Unit, All Utilities - Property Id: 297217



Great Location Brand New & Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Garden Unit, Laundry In Unit.



Great Size Kitchen with New Appliances, New Cabinet with Granite Count Top; New Lighting, Great Size Of Living and Dining Room. Everything is New! Closets in Organized.

Central Heat and Central Air Condition.



Rent Including All Utilities: Gas & Electrical, Water & Internet.

Furnished (the Furniture In Pictures Are In the Unit and Able to Use).

One Month Security Deposit Request.

No Pets Allow.



Available July 1st.

Email, Text or Call Jane: 773-516-0013

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297217

Property Id 297217



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5844724)