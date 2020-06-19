All apartments in Chicago
3520 North LAKE SHORE Drive
3520 North LAKE SHORE Drive

3520 North Lake Shore Drive · (800) 795-1010
Location

3520 North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 8F · Avail. now

$2,425

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
lobby
This one bedroom condominium was featured in "Spectacular Homes" of Chicago book. Exquisite attention to detail throughout. Unobstructed city , park, and lake views from the living room , separate dining room , Walk in closet, great storage, Beautiful hardwood floors, crown moldings, remodeled kitchen, stainless steel appliances, New wiring throughout. This is a real stunner!! Don't miss out. Rent includes Heat, Cable Wi-Fi, Cooking gas and Storage locker. The building has a beautiful lobby , dry cleaner service ,laundry room, work out room . Tenant pays electricity .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3520 North LAKE SHORE Drive have any available units?
3520 North LAKE SHORE Drive has a unit available for $2,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3520 North LAKE SHORE Drive have?
Some of 3520 North LAKE SHORE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3520 North LAKE SHORE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3520 North LAKE SHORE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 North LAKE SHORE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3520 North LAKE SHORE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3520 North LAKE SHORE Drive offer parking?
No, 3520 North LAKE SHORE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3520 North LAKE SHORE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3520 North LAKE SHORE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 North LAKE SHORE Drive have a pool?
No, 3520 North LAKE SHORE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3520 North LAKE SHORE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3520 North LAKE SHORE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 North LAKE SHORE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3520 North LAKE SHORE Drive has units with dishwashers.
