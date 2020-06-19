3520 North LAKE SHORE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry internet access lobby

This one bedroom condominium was featured in "Spectacular Homes" of Chicago book. Exquisite attention to detail throughout. Unobstructed city , park, and lake views from the living room , separate dining room , Walk in closet, great storage, Beautiful hardwood floors, crown moldings, remodeled kitchen, stainless steel appliances, New wiring throughout. This is a real stunner!! Don't miss out. Rent includes Heat, Cable Wi-Fi, Cooking gas and Storage locker. The building has a beautiful lobby , dry cleaner service ,laundry room, work out room . Tenant pays electricity .