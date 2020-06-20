3518 North Broadway

Amenities

hardwood floors gym tennis court some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities gym tennis court

Spacious 1 BR Available in Heart of East Lakeview - Heat Included!

Bright one bedroom apartment with beautiful vintage details. Separate living and dining rooms. Hardwood floors and trim. Laundry available on-site. No pets. Across street to 24/7 Jewel, two blocks to Whole Foods, 1.5 blocks to gym, 10-minute walk to Red Line and Brown Line, 3-blocks to Lake Michigan, 10-minutes to tennis courts, 10-minutes to golf course. *Photos might be of a similar unit*

Contact us to schedule a showing.