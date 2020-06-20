All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3518 North Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3518 North Broadway
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:35 PM

3518 North Broadway

3518 North Broadway · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1449048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3518 North Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
tennis court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
tennis court
Spacious 1 BR Available in Heart of East Lakeview - Heat Included!
Bright one bedroom apartment with beautiful vintage details. Separate living and dining rooms. Hardwood floors and trim. Laundry available on-site. No pets. Across street to 24/7 Jewel, two blocks to Whole Foods, 1.5 blocks to gym, 10-minute walk to Red Line and Brown Line, 3-blocks to Lake Michigan, 10-minutes to tennis courts, 10-minutes to golf course. *Photos might be of a similar unit*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3518 North Broadway have any available units?
3518 North Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3518 North Broadway have?
Some of 3518 North Broadway's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3518 North Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
3518 North Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3518 North Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 3518 North Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3518 North Broadway offer parking?
No, 3518 North Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 3518 North Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3518 North Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3518 North Broadway have a pool?
No, 3518 North Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 3518 North Broadway have accessible units?
No, 3518 North Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 3518 North Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 3518 North Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3518 North Broadway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3618 North Marshfield Ave. Apt.
3618 North Marshfield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Sheridan Plaza Apartments
4607 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60640
Ravenswood Terrace
1801 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
5455 S.blackstone Ave
5455 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
Pangea 7643 S Stewart Avenue Apartments
7643 S Stewart Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
5300-5308 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5300 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
Centrum Bucktown
1743 N Leavitt St
Chicago, IL 60647
6701 N Glenwood
6701 North Glenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity