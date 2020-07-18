Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Unit 3F Available 08/01/20 3516 N WILTON AVE, #3F - Property Id: 309795



Must See 3 Bedroom Apartment in Heart of Lakeview!

Great Wrigleyville location - close to everything! Spacious unit featuring hardwood floors, large living space, modern bath. Cats welcome. Close to Wrigley Field, the Addison Red line, nightlife, restaurants, grocery and more! Short walk to the Lake! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.



Amenities:

Dishwasher, Hardwood

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3516-n-wilton-ave-chicago-il-unit-3f/309795

Property Id 309795



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5953120)