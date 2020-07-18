All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3516 N Wilton Ave 3F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3516 N Wilton Ave 3F
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3516 N Wilton Ave 3F

3516 North Wilton Avenue · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3516 North Wilton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3F · Avail. Aug 1

$2,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit 3F Available 08/01/20 3516 N WILTON AVE, #3F - Property Id: 309795

Must See 3 Bedroom Apartment in Heart of Lakeview!
Great Wrigleyville location - close to everything! Spacious unit featuring hardwood floors, large living space, modern bath. Cats welcome. Close to Wrigley Field, the Addison Red line, nightlife, restaurants, grocery and more! Short walk to the Lake! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Amenities:
Dishwasher, Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3516-n-wilton-ave-chicago-il-unit-3f/309795
Property Id 309795

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5953120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 N Wilton Ave 3F have any available units?
3516 N Wilton Ave 3F has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3516 N Wilton Ave 3F have?
Some of 3516 N Wilton Ave 3F's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 N Wilton Ave 3F currently offering any rent specials?
3516 N Wilton Ave 3F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 N Wilton Ave 3F pet-friendly?
Yes, 3516 N Wilton Ave 3F is pet friendly.
Does 3516 N Wilton Ave 3F offer parking?
No, 3516 N Wilton Ave 3F does not offer parking.
Does 3516 N Wilton Ave 3F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 N Wilton Ave 3F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 N Wilton Ave 3F have a pool?
No, 3516 N Wilton Ave 3F does not have a pool.
Does 3516 N Wilton Ave 3F have accessible units?
No, 3516 N Wilton Ave 3F does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 N Wilton Ave 3F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3516 N Wilton Ave 3F has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3516 N Wilton Ave 3F?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Green Manor
4435 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
2051 N Sedgwick
2051 N Sedgwick St
Chicago, IL 60614
Park Lincoln By Reside
2470 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
7120 S Wabash
7120 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
5049 S. Drexel Boulevard
5101 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
6874 N NW Highway
6874 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
Sheffield Lofts - 3110 N Sheffield Ave
3110 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
1816 N Halsted
1816 North Halsted Street
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity