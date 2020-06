Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Available August 7th! One indoor parking garage space included! Excellent Avondale / Old Irving Park location. Newer construction condo quality apartment. 2 Bedrooms. 2 Bathrooms. Washer/Dryer in unit. Master bathroom with tub and shower. Walk-in master bedroom closet. Large living room / dining room combo. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, quartz counter tops, gas range, etc. No security deposit. Non-refundable move-in fee of $750. Contact for a tour! Here is a video tour of the apartment: https://www.dropbox.com/s/w7sntilqjtxvs7a/Video%20Tour%20of%203434%20N.%20Milwaukee%20Ave.%20%231S.MOV?dl=0

Beautiful newer construction apartments located on Milwaukee Ave between Belmont Ave and Addison St in between the Avondale and Old Irving Park neighborhoods. CTA stop right next the property. Each apartment includes one garage parking space behind the building.