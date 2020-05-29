All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3410 West 24 Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3410 West 24 Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:24 PM

3410 West 24 Street

3410 West 24th Street · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3410 West 24th Street, Chicago, IL 60623
Little Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
ONE MONTH FREE RENT IF LEASE SIGNED BY JULY 15TH! Everything brand new in this luxury gut rehab building with CENTRAL HEAT & AC! New electrical! New plumbing! New Windows! Conveniently located close to the Kedzie Pink Line train stop and neighboring Pilsen. Bright south facing unit. Sunlight floods your living room. Stainless steel fridge, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, quartz countertops, under-mounted sink, 42-inch dark expresso cabinets with soft close drawers. Beautifully updated bathroom. Freshly painted with durable luxury vinyl tile floors. Closets have mirrored doors and closet organizers. Large private storage closet included. Oversized fenced in yard. Coin laundry in the basement. PETS OK with additional pet rent $25/month per pet. $50/person application fee. Renters insurance required. Minimum credit 650. Gross monthly income 3x the rent. Available immediately. Move right in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 25
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 West 24 Street have any available units?
3410 West 24 Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3410 West 24 Street have?
Some of 3410 West 24 Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3410 West 24 Street currently offering any rent specials?
3410 West 24 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 West 24 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3410 West 24 Street is pet friendly.
Does 3410 West 24 Street offer parking?
Yes, 3410 West 24 Street does offer parking.
Does 3410 West 24 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 West 24 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 West 24 Street have a pool?
No, 3410 West 24 Street does not have a pool.
Does 3410 West 24 Street have accessible units?
No, 3410 West 24 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 West 24 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3410 West 24 Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3410 West 24 Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1824 N Paulina
1824 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60622
3415 N SEMINARY
3415 North Seminary Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Spoke
728 N Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60642
3350 N Kenmore
3350 North Kenmore Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd
1310 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
5507-5509 S Hyde Park Boulevard
5507 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60637
5158 North Leavitt Apt.
5158 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625
6874 N NW Highway
6874 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity