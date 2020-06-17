340 W SUPERIOR

Amenities
Amazing east & north facing city views - 2 bed 2 bath corner unit in River North
This beautiful 2 bed 2 bath corner unit in great River North location is available 12/1. Gorgeous white kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher; open concept floor plan - living/dining/kitchen combo with absolutely breathtaking city views! Hardwood floors throughout, remote-controlled blinds, lovely master suite with double vanity, closets with built-ins, and wrap around balcony. Washer/dryer in unit, heated garage parking INCLUDED, and central heat/AC. Dogs ok with fee (no aggressive breeds). Storage, cable and internet included in rent! 24hr Doorman, Fitness Centre, Small Rooftop area, bike storage (additional fee), internal access to the Galleria Market