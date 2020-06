Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities business center doorman gym pool

Newer building steps from the loop, shopping, restaurants, and great nightlife. This fantastic unit features brand new wall-to-wall carpet, GRANITE countertops, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, large living/bedroom square footage,, and W/D IN UNIT. All of this in a full amenity building with 24 hour doorman, business center, top of the line fitness center, on site management, and beautiful outdoor pool! Desplaines at Kinzie in the West Loop



Terms: One year lease