Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated tennis court

Incredibly updated Modern Garden Apartment! Freshly painted, Two good sized bedrooms, newly remodeled kitchen & bathroom with a large living room and dining room combination. Laundry on-site. Steps away from Humboldt Park filled with its very own lake, tennis courts, bicycle and jogging path and a beach. Did I mention only a couple of blocks away from the 606 Bloomingdale trail? Great place to call home.