Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

AVAILABLE NOW!!! RECENTLY REHABBED, 2 BED 1 BATH APARTMENT IN ALBANY PARK. THE UNIT FEATURES NEW CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN THE KITCHEN WITH A SEPARATE DINING AREA AS WELL. ALL REDONE BATHROOM WITH NEW VANITIES, NEW TILES AND NEW FLOORS. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH-OUT THE APARTMENT AND IN UNIT WASHER AND DRYER. PETS ARE CONSIDERED CASE BY CASE.