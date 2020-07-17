All apartments in Chicago
335 West 31st Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

335 West 31st Street

335 West 31st Street · (773) 886-0660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

335 West 31st Street, Chicago, IL 60616
Armour Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3R · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 Bed / 1 Bath Apartment In The Heart Of Bridgeport. This apartment features 3 large bedrooms with closet space. Stove, Refrigerator, microwave, TV included. Central heating and AC system. In-building laundry. Walking distance to IIT. Healy Elementary school district. Close to shops, banks, restaurants...etc. Bus stop right outside on 31st Street. Great area near UIC, IIT, Chinatown. ***Utilities included: hot water, heating and air condition, Tenants only responsible for cooking gas and electricity. *** Credit and background check required. No Pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 West 31st Street have any available units?
335 West 31st Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 West 31st Street have?
Some of 335 West 31st Street's amenities include air conditioning, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 West 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
335 West 31st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 West 31st Street pet-friendly?
No, 335 West 31st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 335 West 31st Street offer parking?
No, 335 West 31st Street does not offer parking.
Does 335 West 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 West 31st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 West 31st Street have a pool?
No, 335 West 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 335 West 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 335 West 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 335 West 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 West 31st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
