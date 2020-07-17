335 West 31st Street

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bed / 1 Bath Apartment In The Heart Of Bridgeport. This apartment features 3 large bedrooms with closet space. Stove, Refrigerator, microwave, TV included. Central heating and AC system. In-building laundry. Walking distance to IIT. Healy Elementary school district. Close to shops, banks, restaurants...etc. Bus stop right outside on 31st Street. Great area near UIC, IIT, Chinatown. ***Utilities included: hot water, heating and air condition, Tenants only responsible for cooking gas and electricity. *** Credit and background check required. No Pet.