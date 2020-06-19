333 South Desplaines Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking bike storage garage internet access

Incredible 1BR Loft in West Loop ~ Great Location Don't Miss Out!

Amazing loft style 1 bedroom condo in the West Loop. Some of the features includes beautiful hardwood floors, spacious open floor plan, exposed brick walls, exposed beams, granite counters, SS appliances, private balcony, gas burning fireplace, marble tile bath with double vanity, in-unit W/D, a huge storage closet and central heat and a/c. Pets welcome with a pet fee of $350. Building includes Fitness room and bike storage on-site. Basic cable and internet included! Building is close to restaurants, shopping, nightlife, highways, downtown and more! $2300 without parking; $2500 with heated, interior garage space. Available 7/1



Amenities:

Elevator, Garage, Bicycle Room, Private Deck, Balcony, Loft, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen

Contact us to schedule a showing.