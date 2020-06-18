All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3317 North Seminary Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3317 North Seminary Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

3317 North Seminary Avenue

3317 North Seminary Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1522553
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3317 North Seminary Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
new construction
dogs allowed
New construction 3 bed/2 bath duplex apt available in Lincoln Park and Lakeview. Be the first to live in this duplexed Coach House. Basically its your own house. 1 large master bedroom with bathroom on the first floor and 2 bedrooms and a bathroom on the top floor. Brand new everything- including in-unit washer/dryer, central air, stainless steel kitchen appliances, plumbing, etc. In addition it has an outdoor patio space for grilling and hanging out. Flexible availability dates of May/June.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 North Seminary Avenue have any available units?
3317 North Seminary Avenue has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3317 North Seminary Avenue have?
Some of 3317 North Seminary Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 North Seminary Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3317 North Seminary Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 North Seminary Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3317 North Seminary Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3317 North Seminary Avenue offer parking?
No, 3317 North Seminary Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3317 North Seminary Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3317 North Seminary Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 North Seminary Avenue have a pool?
No, 3317 North Seminary Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3317 North Seminary Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3317 North Seminary Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 North Seminary Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3317 North Seminary Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3317 North Seminary Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7901 S Dobson
7901 S Dobson Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
Reside on Barry
533 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
515 West Briar
515 W Briar Pl
Chicago, IL 60657
Sky 55
1255 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
2653 N Wayne
2653 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
512 W Cornelia Ave
512 W Cornelia Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
847 W Wellington
847 West Wellington Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Eleven40
1140 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60605

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity