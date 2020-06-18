3317 North Seminary Avenue

Amenities

New construction 3 bed/2 bath duplex apt available in Lincoln Park and Lakeview. Be the first to live in this duplexed Coach House. Basically its your own house. 1 large master bedroom with bathroom on the first floor and 2 bedrooms and a bathroom on the top floor. Brand new everything- including in-unit washer/dryer, central air, stainless steel kitchen appliances, plumbing, etc. In addition it has an outdoor patio space for grilling and hanging out. Flexible availability dates of May/June.



