3315 N Damen Ave 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 Bed / 2 Bath! In Unit Laundry + Parking Included - Property Id: 321915



Wonderful unit features: hardwood floors, gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, elegant cabinets and stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave, high ceilings, lovely bathrooms, one of which is en suite to the spacious master bedroom, modern windows with mini-blinds and in-unit laundry. Shared yard and private deck. Pet friendly. Located 5 blocks from the Addison Red-Line and 4 from Whole Foods!



Leopoldo Gutierrez



Real Estate Broker

Cell: (786) 622-6882

Office: (773) 782-1000

liveherehomes. com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3315-n-damen-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/321915

Property Id 321915



(RLNE5949480)