All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3315 N Damen Ave 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3315 N Damen Ave 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3315 N Damen Ave 2

3315 North Damen Avenue · (786) 622-6882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
North Center
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3315 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Bed / 2 Bath! In Unit Laundry + Parking Included - Property Id: 321915

Wonderful unit features: hardwood floors, gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, elegant cabinets and stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave, high ceilings, lovely bathrooms, one of which is en suite to the spacious master bedroom, modern windows with mini-blinds and in-unit laundry. Shared yard and private deck. Pet friendly. Located 5 blocks from the Addison Red-Line and 4 from Whole Foods!

Leopoldo Gutierrez

Real Estate Broker
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
liveherehomes. com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3315-n-damen-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/321915
Property Id 321915

(RLNE5949480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 N Damen Ave 2 have any available units?
3315 N Damen Ave 2 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3315 N Damen Ave 2 have?
Some of 3315 N Damen Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3315 N Damen Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3315 N Damen Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 N Damen Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3315 N Damen Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3315 N Damen Ave 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3315 N Damen Ave 2 offers parking.
Does 3315 N Damen Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3315 N Damen Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 N Damen Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 3315 N Damen Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3315 N Damen Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 3315 N Damen Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 N Damen Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3315 N Damen Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3315 N Damen Ave 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5045-61 North Damen Avenue
5045 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
Kenmore Apartments
6119 N Kenmore Ave
Chicago, IL 60660
20 E Scott Apartments
20 E Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
Millennium on LaSalle
29 S Lasalle St
Chicago, IL 60505
Aspire Residences
2111 South Wabash Avenue
Chicago, IL 60616
Park Fullerton by Reside
325 W Fullerton Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
5220 S Harper
5220 South Harper Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt.
3808 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity