All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3252 S Paulina St FBD FL2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3252 S Paulina St FBD FL2
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

3252 S Paulina St FBD FL2

3252 South Paulina Street · (312) 479-5219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3252 South Paulina Street, Chicago, IL 60608
McKinley Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit FBD FL2 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
3252 S Paulina St FBD FL2, Chicago, IL 60608 - Property Id: 157028

Location...Location...Location. Quiet and safe. Public transportation, grocery store, and local restaurants are all within a 5 minutes walking radius.

1 block away from Archer Ave. Far enough away from traffic noise, close enough to be convenient.

2 blocks away from Riverside Square mall, which has Mariano, Subway, Burger King, White Castle, ACE Hardware, Charter Fitness gym, Dollar Tree, and many more!

It is in the perfect location between Midway Airport, Chinatown, and Downtown Chicago.

It is a 2 minute walk from the route 62 bus and the Orange Line Train Station, which takes you to Midway Airport, Chinatown, and Downtown Chicago.

2 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Living Room
Dining Room
Full Kitchen
Washer/Dryer in Building

Max Occupancy: 4

*Tenants responsible for screening fees
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/157028
Property Id 157028

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5901227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3252 S Paulina St FBD FL2 have any available units?
3252 S Paulina St FBD FL2 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3252 S Paulina St FBD FL2 have?
Some of 3252 S Paulina St FBD FL2's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3252 S Paulina St FBD FL2 currently offering any rent specials?
3252 S Paulina St FBD FL2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3252 S Paulina St FBD FL2 pet-friendly?
No, 3252 S Paulina St FBD FL2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3252 S Paulina St FBD FL2 offer parking?
No, 3252 S Paulina St FBD FL2 does not offer parking.
Does 3252 S Paulina St FBD FL2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3252 S Paulina St FBD FL2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3252 S Paulina St FBD FL2 have a pool?
No, 3252 S Paulina St FBD FL2 does not have a pool.
Does 3252 S Paulina St FBD FL2 have accessible units?
No, 3252 S Paulina St FBD FL2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3252 S Paulina St FBD FL2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3252 S Paulina St FBD FL2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3252 S Paulina St FBD FL2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alta Roosevelt
801 S Financial Pl
Chicago, IL 60605
729 N Central Ave
729 N Central Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
426 West Surf
426 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
1241 N Milwaukee
1241 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd
Chicago, IL 60656
517 W Oakdale Ave
517 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
828 W. Fullerton
828 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Catalyst
123 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity