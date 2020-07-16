Amenities

in unit laundry gym some paid utils microwave refrigerator

3252 S Paulina St FBD FL2, Chicago, IL 60608 - Property Id: 157028



Location...Location...Location. Quiet and safe. Public transportation, grocery store, and local restaurants are all within a 5 minutes walking radius.



1 block away from Archer Ave. Far enough away from traffic noise, close enough to be convenient.



2 blocks away from Riverside Square mall, which has Mariano, Subway, Burger King, White Castle, ACE Hardware, Charter Fitness gym, Dollar Tree, and many more!



It is in the perfect location between Midway Airport, Chinatown, and Downtown Chicago.



It is a 2 minute walk from the route 62 bus and the Orange Line Train Station, which takes you to Midway Airport, Chinatown, and Downtown Chicago.



2 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

Living Room

Dining Room

Full Kitchen

Washer/Dryer in Building



Max Occupancy: 4



*Tenants responsible for screening fees

No Pets Allowed



