3252 S Paulina St FBD FL2, Chicago, IL 60608 - Property Id: 157028
Location...Location...Location. Quiet and safe. Public transportation, grocery store, and local restaurants are all within a 5 minutes walking radius.
1 block away from Archer Ave. Far enough away from traffic noise, close enough to be convenient.
2 blocks away from Riverside Square mall, which has Mariano, Subway, Burger King, White Castle, ACE Hardware, Charter Fitness gym, Dollar Tree, and many more!
It is in the perfect location between Midway Airport, Chinatown, and Downtown Chicago.
It is a 2 minute walk from the route 62 bus and the Orange Line Train Station, which takes you to Midway Airport, Chinatown, and Downtown Chicago.
2 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Living Room
Dining Room
Full Kitchen
Washer/Dryer in Building
Max Occupancy: 4
*Tenants responsible for screening fees
Property Id 157028
No Pets Allowed
