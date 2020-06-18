324 South Racine

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Features: Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and dishwasher Brand new bathrooms Pet friendly C/A and heat Pet friendly Laundry in building Great location - 2 blocks to Racine blue line, UIC, Starbucks, and all the hotspots in both University Village and the West Loop! *****CURRENTLY OFFERING 1.5 MONTHS FREE ON A 15 MONTH LEASE! (Rent shown is Net Effective) For the quickest response please text. Being prepared can make all the difference in this fast paced market so please come prepared with government issued ID, proof of income and the necessary funds. Remember occupied apartments require 24 hour notice to show. I am here to help so text now and let me take the stress of apartment hunting off your shoulders. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.



Terms: One year lease