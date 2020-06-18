All apartments in Chicago
324 South Racine
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:12 PM

324 South Racine

324 South Racine Avenue · (312) 725-8217
Location

324 South Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 10 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Features: Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and dishwasher Brand new bathrooms Pet friendly C/A and heat Pet friendly Laundry in building Great location - 2 blocks to Racine blue line, UIC, Starbucks, and all the hotspots in both University Village and the West Loop! *****CURRENTLY OFFERING 1.5 MONTHS FREE ON A 15 MONTH LEASE! (Rent shown is Net Effective) For the quickest response please text. Being prepared can make all the difference in this fast paced market so please come prepared with government issued ID, proof of income and the necessary funds. Remember occupied apartments require 24 hour notice to show. I am here to help so text now and let me take the stress of apartment hunting off your shoulders. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 South Racine have any available units?
324 South Racine has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 324 South Racine currently offering any rent specials?
324 South Racine isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 South Racine pet-friendly?
No, 324 South Racine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 324 South Racine offer parking?
No, 324 South Racine does not offer parking.
Does 324 South Racine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 South Racine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 South Racine have a pool?
No, 324 South Racine does not have a pool.
Does 324 South Racine have accessible units?
No, 324 South Racine does not have accessible units.
Does 324 South Racine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 South Racine has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 South Racine have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 South Racine does not have units with air conditioning.
