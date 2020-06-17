3229 N Sheffield 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage internet access new construction cats allowed dogs allowed

Unit 1 Available 05/01/20 New Construction! Laundry in Unit! - Property Id: 235583



New construction 3 bed/ 2.5 bath in the heart of Lakeview! Modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, and granite counter tops! Hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, large rooms, and tons of natural light. LAUNDRY IN UNIT! Central Heat & A/C. Elevator building with professional management and maintenance. Free building-wide Wifi! Attached garage parking available on site. Beautiful patio and green space. Walk to everything Lakeview has to offer! Just steps to restaurants, bars, pubic transportation, fun activities, lakefront, and shops! (Photos may depict similar unit in building.)



No Dogs Allowed



