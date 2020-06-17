All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

3229 N Sheffield 1

3229 North Sheffield Avenue · (847) 725-2209
Location

3229 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 1 Available 05/01/20 New Construction! Laundry in Unit! - Property Id: 235583

New construction 3 bed/ 2.5 bath in the heart of Lakeview! Modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, and granite counter tops! Hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, large rooms, and tons of natural light. LAUNDRY IN UNIT! Central Heat & A/C. Elevator building with professional management and maintenance. Free building-wide Wifi! Attached garage parking available on site. Beautiful patio and green space. Walk to everything Lakeview has to offer! Just steps to restaurants, bars, pubic transportation, fun activities, lakefront, and shops! (Photos may depict similar unit in building.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

