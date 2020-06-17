322 North Orleans

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar doorman gym parking pool bike storage sauna

Known to many as the entertainment capital of Chicago, River North has an endless amount of roof-top/hotel bars, hidden speakeasies, and dance clubs. Hubbard Street is one of Chicago's most talked about locations because of its abundant selection of bars and restaurants that keep you coming back to try "the next place on the block." River North is also home to a well-established center for the arts community booming with new art galleries, production companies, photography studios, and some of Chicago's most famous architecture. Features: -Wood Flooring -Quartz Counter Tops -Stainless Steel Appliances -Balconies in Select Layouts -Floor to Ceiling Windows with City and Lake Views -Laundry in-unit -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Central Heat/Air Building Amenities -Co-Working Spaces -Indoor Golf Simulator -Outdoor Private Riverwalk Access -Free Coffee/Tea Daily -Library/Study Room -Parking For Rent -Onsite Dry-cleaning -Bike Racks -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Giant Fitness Center on Top Floor -Large Outdoor Swimming Pool and Tanning Deck Contact for up to date availability.



Terms: One year lease