316 W Illinois
316 W Illinois

316 W Illinois St · (312) 725-4061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
316 W Illinois St, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
Brand new building opened January 1, 2018! Enter your home with a quick wave of a fob. Floor-to-ceiling windows and 9'-high, exposed concrete ceilings lend an airy feeling to living spaces; custom solar shades add privacy. What's most important to you: a dining room table ... or work space? The large in-line kitchen, maxed out on storage and design flexibility, leaves you room for choice. Besides a place to lay your head, it's also where you work, work out, and relax. Separate business and home life with glassed-in work spaces and conference table. Stay healthy in the fitness studio, outfitted with on-demand video workouts, a smartphone tracker for treadmill availability, and towel service. A nearby lounge featuring a demonstration kitchen with communal seating, and wine storage let you go out -- when you'd rather just stay in. For assistance with this and other properties reply to this posting with the information below: Unit Size Preference Budget Move Date Pets Phone Number Prices reflect availability at the time this ad is posted and not when renewed. Prices and availability subject to change at any time. Wells at Illinois in River North

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 W Illinois have any available units?
316 W Illinois doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 316 W Illinois currently offering any rent specials?
316 W Illinois isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 W Illinois pet-friendly?
No, 316 W Illinois is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 316 W Illinois offer parking?
No, 316 W Illinois does not offer parking.
Does 316 W Illinois have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 W Illinois offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 W Illinois have a pool?
No, 316 W Illinois does not have a pool.
Does 316 W Illinois have accessible units?
No, 316 W Illinois does not have accessible units.
Does 316 W Illinois have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 W Illinois does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 W Illinois have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 W Illinois does not have units with air conditioning.
