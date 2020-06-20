316 W Illinois

Amenities

Brand new building opened January 1, 2018! Enter your home with a quick wave of a fob. Floor-to-ceiling windows and 9'-high, exposed concrete ceilings lend an airy feeling to living spaces; custom solar shades add privacy. What's most important to you: a dining room table ... or work space? The large in-line kitchen, maxed out on storage and design flexibility, leaves you room for choice. Besides a place to lay your head, it's also where you work, work out, and relax. Separate business and home life with glassed-in work spaces and conference table. Stay healthy in the fitness studio, outfitted with on-demand video workouts, a smartphone tracker for treadmill availability, and towel service. A nearby lounge featuring a demonstration kitchen with communal seating, and wine storage let you go out -- when you'd rather just stay in. For assistance with this and other properties reply to this posting with the information below: Unit Size Preference Budget Move Date Pets Phone Number Prices reflect availability at the time this ad is posted and not when renewed. Prices and availability subject to change at any time. Wells at Illinois in River North



Terms: One year lease