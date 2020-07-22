3151 N Francisco Ave 1

Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom in Avondale!! - Property Id: 279971



Enjoy the best in vintage style with modern touches! Our elegant walk-up features a recently renovated apartment and a spacious layout in the heart of Avondale. Highlights include hardwood floors, new kitchen appliances, refinished baths, central A/C, in-unit laundry, and shared outdoor space. Pets welcome!



Share the block with amazing bar/restaurants Kuma's Korner and Donermen, steps from Beer Temple, one of the best craft beer sources in town. Charming Brands Park is one block north, and Belmont Ave buses carry you the short distance to Blue Line trains for an easy ride to The Loop and O'Hare airport.



Availability: 6/1

Price: $1450

Location: 3151 N Francisco Ave



Peak Realty. Please contact agent for application or text 630.999.1767 for more information!!

