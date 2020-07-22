All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

3151 N Francisco Ave 1

3151 N Francisco Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3151 N Francisco Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom in Avondale!! - Property Id: 279971

Enjoy the best in vintage style with modern touches! Our elegant walk-up features a recently renovated apartment and a spacious layout in the heart of Avondale. Highlights include hardwood floors, new kitchen appliances, refinished baths, central A/C, in-unit laundry, and shared outdoor space. Pets welcome!

Share the block with amazing bar/restaurants Kuma's Korner and Donermen, steps from Beer Temple, one of the best craft beer sources in town. Charming Brands Park is one block north, and Belmont Ave buses carry you the short distance to Blue Line trains for an easy ride to The Loop and O'Hare airport.

Availability: 6/1
Price: $1450
Location: 3151 N Francisco Ave

Amenities:
Hardwood Floors
Natural Lighting
SS Appliances
In Unit W/D
Central A/C
Close to Blue Line
Spacious Bedrooms
-Peak Realty. Please contact agent for application or text 630.999.1767 for more information!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279971
Property Id 279971

(RLNE5875936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3151 N Francisco Ave 1 have any available units?
3151 N Francisco Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3151 N Francisco Ave 1 have?
Some of 3151 N Francisco Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Is 3151 N Francisco Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3151 N Francisco Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3151 N Francisco Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3151 N Francisco Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3151 N Francisco Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 3151 N Francisco Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3151 N Francisco Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3151 N Francisco Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3151 N Francisco Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 3151 N Francisco Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3151 N Francisco Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 3151 N Francisco Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3151 N Francisco Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3151 N Francisco Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
