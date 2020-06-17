3149 W Medill Ave 1

Amenities
Lrg Logan Square 2 Bed with tons of Natural Light - Property Id: 236386
Large Logan Square 2 bed, tons of natural light!
Vintage apartment in the building features hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, lots of closet space, and central A/C. This apartment is ideally located a short walk to the Blue line, and all that Logan Square has to offer. The apartment has spacious living room and tons of windows! Many apartments in this building feature a sun room in the front as well. Call today to take a look! Property Amenities: Central heat and A/C Storage available In-building laundry Secure intercom entry 2 blocks from Palmer Park 3 blocks from Logan Square Blue line stop on the El
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236386
Property Id 236386
(RLNE5614722)