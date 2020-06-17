3149 W Medill Ave 1

Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Lrg Logan Square 2 Bed with tons of Natural Light - Property Id: 236386



Large Logan Square 2 bed, tons of natural light!



Vintage apartment in the building features hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, lots of closet space, and central A/C. This apartment is ideally located a short walk to the Blue line, and all that Logan Square has to offer. The apartment has spacious living room and tons of windows! Many apartments in this building feature a sun room in the front as well. Call today to take a look! Property Amenities: Central heat and A/C Storage available In-building laundry Secure intercom entry 2 blocks from Palmer Park 3 blocks from Logan Square Blue line stop on the El

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236386

Property Id 236386



(RLNE5614722)