Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

3149 W Medill Ave 1

3149 West Medill Avenue · (312) 754-8190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3149 West Medill Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lrg Logan Square 2 Bed with tons of Natural Light - Property Id: 236386

Large Logan Square 2 bed, tons of natural light!

Vintage apartment in the building features hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, lots of closet space, and central A/C. This apartment is ideally located a short walk to the Blue line, and all that Logan Square has to offer. The apartment has spacious living room and tons of windows! Many apartments in this building feature a sun room in the front as well. Call today to take a look! Property Amenities: Central heat and A/C Storage available In-building laundry Secure intercom entry 2 blocks from Palmer Park 3 blocks from Logan Square Blue line stop on the El
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236386
Property Id 236386

(RLNE5614722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3149 W Medill Ave 1 have any available units?
3149 W Medill Ave 1 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3149 W Medill Ave 1 have?
Some of 3149 W Medill Ave 1's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3149 W Medill Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3149 W Medill Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3149 W Medill Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3149 W Medill Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3149 W Medill Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 3149 W Medill Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3149 W Medill Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3149 W Medill Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3149 W Medill Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 3149 W Medill Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3149 W Medill Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 3149 W Medill Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3149 W Medill Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3149 W Medill Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
