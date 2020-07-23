All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3139 N Oakley Ave 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3139 N Oakley Ave 3
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3139 N Oakley Ave 3

3139 North Oakley Avenue · (773) 313-5099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
North Center
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3139 North Oakley Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1 Bed/1 Bath with W/D IN UNIT! - Property Id: 287724

Take a look at this beautiful 1 Bed/1 Bath loft located in the beautiful neighborhood of Roscoe Village in Lakeview on a quaint tree-lined street. Features include bamboo hardwood floors throughout, great closet space, newly renovated kitchen and a dishwasher, IN UNIT laundry, central heat, and a private deck. Just steps to public transit, as well as multiple restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3139-n-oakley-ave-chicago-il-unit-3/287724
Property Id 287724

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5941141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3139 N Oakley Ave 3 have any available units?
3139 N Oakley Ave 3 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3139 N Oakley Ave 3 have?
Some of 3139 N Oakley Ave 3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3139 N Oakley Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3139 N Oakley Ave 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3139 N Oakley Ave 3 pet-friendly?
No, 3139 N Oakley Ave 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3139 N Oakley Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 3139 N Oakley Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 3139 N Oakley Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3139 N Oakley Ave 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3139 N Oakley Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 3139 N Oakley Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3139 N Oakley Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 3139 N Oakley Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3139 N Oakley Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3139 N Oakley Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3139 N Oakley Ave 3?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sheridan Lake Apartments
6401 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
1400 North Lake Shore Drive
1400 North Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60610
5345 S. Harper Ave
5345 S Harper Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
729 N Central Ave
729 N Central Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
2600-10 N Racine / 1206-10 W Wrightwood
2600 North Racine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
The Van der Rohe
2933 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60657
5836 W Madison St
5836 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60644
4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4651 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity