3139 N Oakley Ave 3

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated

1 Bed/1 Bath with W/D IN UNIT!



Take a look at this beautiful 1 Bed/1 Bath loft located in the beautiful neighborhood of Roscoe Village in Lakeview on a quaint tree-lined street. Features include bamboo hardwood floors throughout, great closet space, newly renovated kitchen and a dishwasher, IN UNIT laundry, central heat, and a private deck. Just steps to public transit, as well as multiple restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.

No Dogs Allowed



