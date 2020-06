Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Furnished rental available on beautiful tree lined street in Avondale! Walk to the best of Logan Square and the Blue line. This home was completely rebuilt in 2017 and features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a fully upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters, laundry in unit. Plenty of storage. Fully enclosed yard with garden and garage parking available. Broker owned/interest.