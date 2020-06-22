3110 N Milwaukee Ave 1B

Amenities
2 Bedroom Apartment in trendy LoganSquare/Avondale - Property Id: 299793
Brand new fully gut-rehabbed studios two-bedroom apartment in LOGAN SQUARE / AVONDALE steps from the Belmont Blue Line and bus stations, great restaurants, bars, and cafés on Milwaukee ave and countless other great neighborhood conveniences.
Located inside a classic Chicago courtyard building with a great open floorpan, breakfast bars, hardwood floors throughout, central heat/air, washer dryer in-unit, and condo-quality finishes in the kitchens and baths, stainless steel, stone countertops, and amazing unobstructed southern exposures for great natural sunlight throughout.
