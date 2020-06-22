All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3110 N Milwaukee Ave 1B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3110 N Milwaukee Ave 1B
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

3110 N Milwaukee Ave 1B

3110 North Milwaukee Avenue · (708) 256-4011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3110 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1B · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
2 Bedroom Apartment in trendy LoganSquare/Avondale - Property Id: 299793

Brand new fully gut-rehabbed studios two-bedroom apartment in LOGAN SQUARE / AVONDALE steps from the Belmont Blue Line and bus stations, great restaurants, bars, and cafés on Milwaukee ave and countless other great neighborhood conveniences.

Located inside a classic Chicago courtyard building with a great open floorpan, breakfast bars, hardwood floors throughout, central heat/air, washer dryer in-unit, and condo-quality finishes in the kitchens and baths, stainless steel, stone countertops, and amazing unobstructed southern exposures for great natural sunlight throughout.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299793
Property Id 299793

(RLNE5853706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 N Milwaukee Ave 1B have any available units?
3110 N Milwaukee Ave 1B has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3110 N Milwaukee Ave 1B have?
Some of 3110 N Milwaukee Ave 1B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 N Milwaukee Ave 1B currently offering any rent specials?
3110 N Milwaukee Ave 1B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 N Milwaukee Ave 1B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3110 N Milwaukee Ave 1B is pet friendly.
Does 3110 N Milwaukee Ave 1B offer parking?
No, 3110 N Milwaukee Ave 1B does not offer parking.
Does 3110 N Milwaukee Ave 1B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3110 N Milwaukee Ave 1B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 N Milwaukee Ave 1B have a pool?
No, 3110 N Milwaukee Ave 1B does not have a pool.
Does 3110 N Milwaukee Ave 1B have accessible units?
No, 3110 N Milwaukee Ave 1B does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 N Milwaukee Ave 1B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3110 N Milwaukee Ave 1B has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3110 N Milwaukee Ave 1B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5487-5491 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5487 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
5301-5307 S. Maryland Avenue
5301 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Reside on Green Street
504 N Green St
Chicago, IL 60642
3521 N Wilton
3521 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
2047 North Hoyne Ave.
2047 N Hoyne Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
1145-49 N LeClaire Ave
1145 N Leclaire Ave
Chicago, IL 60651
Millennium on LaSalle
29 S Lasalle St
Chicago, IL 60505
The Madison at Racine
1164 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60607

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity