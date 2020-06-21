3108 W Sunnyside Ave GDN

Amenities

Rehabbed Garden 2 Bed / 1Bath Apt, In Unit W/D, - Property Id: 233090



Apartment offers:



In Unit Washer & Dryer

Central Heating and Air Conditioning

Stainless Steel Kitchen including Dishwasher and Microwave

White Quartz Countertops

Beautiful Grey Bathroom Tile with New Tub

Grey Freshly Painted Walls

Custom Closets

Lots of Natural Light



Intercom/ Buzzer to phone!



Available April 1st!



Included in Rent: Water, Maintenance, & Trash



No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats and Dog OK with pet fee. No size or breed restrictions.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!



Silver Property Group, Ltd.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233090

Property Id 233090



