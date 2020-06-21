3108 W Sunnyside Ave GDN

Amenities
Rehabbed Garden 2 Bed / 1Bath Apt, In Unit W/D, - Property Id: 233090
Apartment offers:
In Unit Washer & Dryer
Central Heating and Air Conditioning
Stainless Steel Kitchen including Dishwasher and Microwave
White Quartz Countertops
Beautiful Grey Bathroom Tile with New Tub
Grey Freshly Painted Walls
Custom Closets
Lots of Natural Light
Intercom/ Buzzer to phone!
Available April 1st!
Included in Rent: Water, Maintenance, & Trash
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats and Dog OK with pet fee. No size or breed restrictions.
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
