Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3108 W Sunnyside Ave GDN
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3108 W Sunnyside Ave GDN

3108 W Sunnyside Ave · (773) 956-4023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3108 W Sunnyside Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit GDN · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rehabbed Garden 2 Bed / 1Bath Apt, In Unit W/D, - Property Id: 233090

Apartment offers:

In Unit Washer & Dryer
Central Heating and Air Conditioning
Stainless Steel Kitchen including Dishwasher and Microwave
White Quartz Countertops
Beautiful Grey Bathroom Tile with New Tub
Grey Freshly Painted Walls
Custom Closets
Lots of Natural Light

Intercom/ Buzzer to phone!

Available April 1st!

Included in Rent: Water, Maintenance, & Trash

No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats and Dog OK with pet fee. No size or breed restrictions.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Silver Property Group, Ltd.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233090
Property Id 233090

(RLNE5761843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 W Sunnyside Ave GDN have any available units?
3108 W Sunnyside Ave GDN has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3108 W Sunnyside Ave GDN have?
Some of 3108 W Sunnyside Ave GDN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 W Sunnyside Ave GDN currently offering any rent specials?
3108 W Sunnyside Ave GDN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 W Sunnyside Ave GDN pet-friendly?
Yes, 3108 W Sunnyside Ave GDN is pet friendly.
Does 3108 W Sunnyside Ave GDN offer parking?
No, 3108 W Sunnyside Ave GDN does not offer parking.
Does 3108 W Sunnyside Ave GDN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3108 W Sunnyside Ave GDN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 W Sunnyside Ave GDN have a pool?
No, 3108 W Sunnyside Ave GDN does not have a pool.
Does 3108 W Sunnyside Ave GDN have accessible units?
No, 3108 W Sunnyside Ave GDN does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 W Sunnyside Ave GDN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3108 W Sunnyside Ave GDN has units with dishwashers.
