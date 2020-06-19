All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3057 West Diversey Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3057 West Diversey Avenue
Last updated April 15 2020 at 12:57 AM

3057 West Diversey Avenue

3057 West Diversey Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1297396
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3057 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully rehabbed Logan Square 3bedroom/2bathroom apartment!
Beautifully rehabbed Logan Square 3bedroom/2bathroom apartment just fully redone- with a new kitchen and bathrooms, garage parking, and more. Available May 1st! The apartment features a fully redone kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave, quartz countertops, slow close cabinets and drawers with ample storage. Bright open living space with queen size bedrooms. There is all new wide plank hardwood flooring throughout the apartment, in-unit laundry, and central heat/cooling. Garage parking available for rent. Pet-friendly cats and dogs allowed but no aggressive breeds. Not actual unit photos, layout and finish may vary.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3057 West Diversey Avenue have any available units?
3057 West Diversey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3057 West Diversey Avenue have?
Some of 3057 West Diversey Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3057 West Diversey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3057 West Diversey Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3057 West Diversey Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3057 West Diversey Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3057 West Diversey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3057 West Diversey Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3057 West Diversey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3057 West Diversey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3057 West Diversey Avenue have a pool?
No, 3057 West Diversey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3057 West Diversey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3057 West Diversey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3057 West Diversey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3057 West Diversey Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3057 West Diversey Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5415 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Twin Towers
1649 E 50th St
Chicago, IL 60615
Reside at 2525
2525 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
The Residences at NEWCITY
1457 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60610
Catalyst
123 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661
1732 North Dayton
1732 North Dayton Street
Chicago, IL 60614
200 Squared
210 N. Wells
Chicago, IL 60601
Arrive Lex
2138 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60616

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity