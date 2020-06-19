3057 W Eastwood Ave

Amenities

dishwasher fireplace some paid utils internet access range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

LARGE 2 BEDROOM IN RAVENSWOOD MANOR! - Property Id: 250538



This adorable and large 2nd floor walk up in Ravenswood manor is available now. Heat, water, and trash are included in monthly rent. Tenants pay cooking gas, electric, cable/internet. The is a flat $350 move in fee, no security deposit. Up to two cats or one dog up to 35lbs is allowed with a pet fee of $350 per pet. This unit has a great layout with split floor plan including two bedrooms, formal dining room, and sunroom. Call today to schedule a viewing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250538

Property Id 250538



(RLNE5847747)