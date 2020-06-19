All apartments in Chicago
3057 W Eastwood Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

3057 W Eastwood Ave

3057 W Eastwood Ave · (708) 571-8095
Location

3057 W Eastwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1405 · Avail. now

$1,405

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
LARGE 2 BEDROOM IN RAVENSWOOD MANOR! - Property Id: 250538

This adorable and large 2nd floor walk up in Ravenswood manor is available now. Heat, water, and trash are included in monthly rent. Tenants pay cooking gas, electric, cable/internet. The is a flat $350 move in fee, no security deposit. Up to two cats or one dog up to 35lbs is allowed with a pet fee of $350 per pet. This unit has a great layout with split floor plan including two bedrooms, formal dining room, and sunroom. Call today to schedule a viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250538
Property Id 250538

(RLNE5847747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3057 W Eastwood Ave have any available units?
3057 W Eastwood Ave has a unit available for $1,405 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3057 W Eastwood Ave have?
Some of 3057 W Eastwood Ave's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3057 W Eastwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3057 W Eastwood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3057 W Eastwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3057 W Eastwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3057 W Eastwood Ave offer parking?
No, 3057 W Eastwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3057 W Eastwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3057 W Eastwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3057 W Eastwood Ave have a pool?
No, 3057 W Eastwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3057 W Eastwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3057 W Eastwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3057 W Eastwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3057 W Eastwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
