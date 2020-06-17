All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:12 PM

3048 Leland

3048 W Leland Ave · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3048 W Leland Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1030 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
new construction
Cool three bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Albany Park! Unit features heat and water included, brand new kitchen with dark espresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, ceramic tiled bathroom, spacious dining area, decorative fireplace, large bright windows, huge bedrooms, spacious closets, pets welcome, hardwood floors throughout, on-site janitor, laundry room in building, and more! Steps to shopping, transportation, nightlife, and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3048 Leland have any available units?
3048 Leland has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3048 Leland have?
Some of 3048 Leland's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3048 Leland currently offering any rent specials?
3048 Leland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3048 Leland pet-friendly?
Yes, 3048 Leland is pet friendly.
Does 3048 Leland offer parking?
No, 3048 Leland does not offer parking.
Does 3048 Leland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3048 Leland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3048 Leland have a pool?
No, 3048 Leland does not have a pool.
Does 3048 Leland have accessible units?
No, 3048 Leland does not have accessible units.
Does 3048 Leland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3048 Leland has units with dishwashers.
