3048 Leland

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry new construction

Cool three bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Albany Park! Unit features heat and water included, brand new kitchen with dark espresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, ceramic tiled bathroom, spacious dining area, decorative fireplace, large bright windows, huge bedrooms, spacious closets, pets welcome, hardwood floors throughout, on-site janitor, laundry room in building, and more! Steps to shopping, transportation, nightlife, and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease