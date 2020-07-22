3024 West George Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is the only 3 BR 1 Bath unit by the Logan Square/Avondale/ Wicker Park area that comes w 2 GARAGE spaces AND allows pets! What a beautiful place to call "home". This 3 BR 1 BA rehabbed top floor former OWNER'S UNIT has a rehabbed kitchen w the latest SS appliances & an island range vent, remodeled baths, combo hardwood AND engineered planks w a soft grey interior. Corner lot allows more windows and light. The building itself is gorgeous, and the backyard is a haven in the city. FREE laundry include, check out the awesome tree lined street and beautiful neighborhood. NOTE: CREDIT SCORE of 680 a MUST. Please text or email broker for application. IMMEDIATE POSSESSION w approved lease