Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:13 AM

3024 West George Street

3024 West George Street · (847) 912-3997
Location

3024 West George Street, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is the only 3 BR 1 Bath unit by the Logan Square/Avondale/ Wicker Park area that comes w 2 GARAGE spaces AND allows pets! What a beautiful place to call "home". This 3 BR 1 BA rehabbed top floor former OWNER'S UNIT has a rehabbed kitchen w the latest SS appliances & an island range vent, remodeled baths, combo hardwood AND engineered planks w a soft grey interior. Corner lot allows more windows and light. The building itself is gorgeous, and the backyard is a haven in the city. FREE laundry include, check out the awesome tree lined street and beautiful neighborhood. NOTE: CREDIT SCORE of 680 a MUST. Please text or email broker for application. IMMEDIATE POSSESSION w approved lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 West George Street have any available units?
3024 West George Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3024 West George Street have?
Some of 3024 West George Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 West George Street currently offering any rent specials?
3024 West George Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 West George Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3024 West George Street is pet friendly.
Does 3024 West George Street offer parking?
Yes, 3024 West George Street offers parking.
Does 3024 West George Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3024 West George Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 West George Street have a pool?
No, 3024 West George Street does not have a pool.
Does 3024 West George Street have accessible units?
No, 3024 West George Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 West George Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3024 West George Street has units with dishwashers.
