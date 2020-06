Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Renovated Three Bedroom Apartment in Avondale

Competely renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Avondale/Logan Square features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom. Laundry In Unit. Near groceries, transportation, restaurants and much more!

