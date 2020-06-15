All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:45 PM

2950 North Sheridan

2950 N Sheridan Rd · (312) 772-2096
Location

2950 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog grooming area
dog park
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Situated between Lincoln Park and Lakeview, this lakefront high-rise combines modern luxury with an intimate living experience. Relax on the rooftop lounge and terrace with expansive lake and city views or work up a sweat in their professionally equipped fitness center with shower facilities. Residents can also enjoy the Urban Garden with outdoor kitchens and BBQ grills on the 6th floor. Step into each apartment home and you ll find floor-to-ceiling windows, wide plank flooring throughout, kitchens with designer cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances. Located steps from Belmont Harbor and the Chicago Lakefront and with a walk score of 91, all your needs are met just outside your door. Mariano s, Trader Joe s, restaurants, nightlife, and even Lincoln Park Zoo is all within a short walk. Many CTA bus routes and the CTA Wellington Brown line gets you to downtown Chicago or even out of the city quickly. Fido will also enjoy this pet-friendly community with a private dog run and dog washing station. Belmont Harbor Dog Beach is also located a block away. Parking is available at an additional cost.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2950 North Sheridan have any available units?
2950 North Sheridan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2950 North Sheridan have?
Some of 2950 North Sheridan's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2950 North Sheridan currently offering any rent specials?
2950 North Sheridan isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 North Sheridan pet-friendly?
Yes, 2950 North Sheridan is pet friendly.
Does 2950 North Sheridan offer parking?
Yes, 2950 North Sheridan does offer parking.
Does 2950 North Sheridan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2950 North Sheridan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 North Sheridan have a pool?
No, 2950 North Sheridan does not have a pool.
Does 2950 North Sheridan have accessible units?
No, 2950 North Sheridan does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 North Sheridan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2950 North Sheridan has units with dishwashers.
