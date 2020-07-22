All apartments in Chicago
2950-52 W. 60th St 1&2

2950 W 60th St · No Longer Available
Location

2950 W 60th St, Chicago, IL 60629
Chicago Lawn

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Rehabbed 1Bed 1 Bath In Chicago Lawn - Property Id: 296081

Unit #1
Unit #2
No security deposit, move-in fee $500.

Amenities:
-Heat/Water included in rent.

Requirements:
-525+ Credit Score
-Income must 2x's the amount of rent
-No evictions
-No bankruptcies

Please text or email Daylin with Dream Spots Leasing for more information or to schedule a showing.

Phone: (773) 952-1808
Email: daylin.dreamspots@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296081
Property Id 296081

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5879275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2950-52 W. 60th St 1&2 have any available units?
2950-52 W. 60th St 1&2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 2950-52 W. 60th St 1&2 currently offering any rent specials?
2950-52 W. 60th St 1&2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950-52 W. 60th St 1&2 pet-friendly?
No, 2950-52 W. 60th St 1&2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2950-52 W. 60th St 1&2 offer parking?
No, 2950-52 W. 60th St 1&2 does not offer parking.
Does 2950-52 W. 60th St 1&2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2950-52 W. 60th St 1&2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950-52 W. 60th St 1&2 have a pool?
No, 2950-52 W. 60th St 1&2 does not have a pool.
Does 2950-52 W. 60th St 1&2 have accessible units?
No, 2950-52 W. 60th St 1&2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2950-52 W. 60th St 1&2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2950-52 W. 60th St 1&2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2950-52 W. 60th St 1&2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2950-52 W. 60th St 1&2 does not have units with air conditioning.
