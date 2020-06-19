All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

295 E Ohio St

295 East Ohio Street · (319) 573-5744
Location

295 East Ohio Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3374 · Avail. now

$3,374

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Insane Price! 2bed in Streeterville, W/D, Balcony! - Property Id: 262894

Lux 2bd steps to Northwestern, Michigan Ave
Hardwood floors
HUGE f-c windows
Gorg view
Large closets
Upgraded kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and backsplash
W/d in unit
Full amenity building!
Professional fitness center with state-of-the-art
Spa area with steam rooms and sauna
Outdoor pool and sundeck with grill area
Resident lounge with billiards table

CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 200 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home!

Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262894
Property Id 262894

(RLNE5703263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 295 E Ohio St have any available units?
295 E Ohio St has a unit available for $3,374 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 295 E Ohio St have?
Some of 295 E Ohio St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 295 E Ohio St currently offering any rent specials?
295 E Ohio St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 E Ohio St pet-friendly?
Yes, 295 E Ohio St is pet friendly.
Does 295 E Ohio St offer parking?
No, 295 E Ohio St does not offer parking.
Does 295 E Ohio St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 295 E Ohio St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 E Ohio St have a pool?
Yes, 295 E Ohio St has a pool.
Does 295 E Ohio St have accessible units?
No, 295 E Ohio St does not have accessible units.
Does 295 E Ohio St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 295 E Ohio St has units with dishwashers.
