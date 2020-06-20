All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

2926 North Springfield Avenue

2926 North Springfield Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1785553
Location

2926 North Springfield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM NEWLY RENOVATED IN LOGAN SQUARE!
Recently renovated 2 bedroom in Logan Square/Avondale! Features hardwood floors through out, granite countertops in kitchen and in-unit laundry. Very open living area with tons of natural light. Separate dining room. Beautifully upgraded throughout! 1 garage parking space is also included!
Close proximity to all the action in Logan Square & Milwaukee Avenue. Available July 1st.

Amenities:
Garage, Storage, Common Outdoor Space, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2926 North Springfield Avenue have any available units?
2926 North Springfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2926 North Springfield Avenue have?
Some of 2926 North Springfield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2926 North Springfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2926 North Springfield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 North Springfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2926 North Springfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2926 North Springfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2926 North Springfield Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2926 North Springfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2926 North Springfield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 North Springfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 2926 North Springfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2926 North Springfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2926 North Springfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 North Springfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2926 North Springfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
