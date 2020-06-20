2926 North Springfield Avenue

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM NEWLY RENOVATED IN LOGAN SQUARE!

Recently renovated 2 bedroom in Logan Square/Avondale! Features hardwood floors through out, granite countertops in kitchen and in-unit laundry. Very open living area with tons of natural light. Separate dining room. Beautifully upgraded throughout! 1 garage parking space is also included!

Close proximity to all the action in Logan Square & Milwaukee Avenue. Available July 1st.



