2922 1/2 N Sacramento Ave 2W

Logan Square 1BR, close to highway and Blue Line! - Property Id: 321392



Recently rehabbed 1BR/1BA in Logan Square, right by the highway and 15 min walk to Blue Line Belmont stop.

Heat and water are included in rent. Pets are welcomed- breed, wight and additional fees apply. Laundry facilities in building.

Charming second floor walk up, with plenty of natural lights, hardwood floors throughout, shelving units and archway in the living room. Kitchen with dining area and black appliances. Updated bathroom.

Easy showing and application process.

Move in fee $550. Application fee $60.

Please contact me before applying, unit might have pending application.

Equal Housing Opportunity

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2922-1%2F2-n-sacramento-ave-chicago-il-unit-2w/321392

