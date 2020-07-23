All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2922 1/2 N Sacramento Ave 2W

2922 1/2 N Sacramento Ave · (773) 934-0708
Location

2922 1/2 N Sacramento Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2W · Avail. now

$1,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Logan Square 1BR, close to highway and Blue Line! - Property Id: 321392

Recently rehabbed 1BR/1BA in Logan Square, right by the highway and 15 min walk to Blue Line Belmont stop.
Heat and water are included in rent. Pets are welcomed- breed, wight and additional fees apply. Laundry facilities in building.
Charming second floor walk up, with plenty of natural lights, hardwood floors throughout, shelving units and archway in the living room. Kitchen with dining area and black appliances. Updated bathroom.
Easy showing and application process.
Move in fee $550. Application fee $60.
Please contact me before applying, unit might have pending application.
Equal Housing Opportunity
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2922-1%2F2-n-sacramento-ave-chicago-il-unit-2w/321392
Property Id 321392

(RLNE5947329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2922 1/2 N Sacramento Ave 2W have any available units?
2922 1/2 N Sacramento Ave 2W has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2922 1/2 N Sacramento Ave 2W have?
Some of 2922 1/2 N Sacramento Ave 2W's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2922 1/2 N Sacramento Ave 2W currently offering any rent specials?
2922 1/2 N Sacramento Ave 2W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2922 1/2 N Sacramento Ave 2W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2922 1/2 N Sacramento Ave 2W is pet friendly.
Does 2922 1/2 N Sacramento Ave 2W offer parking?
No, 2922 1/2 N Sacramento Ave 2W does not offer parking.
Does 2922 1/2 N Sacramento Ave 2W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2922 1/2 N Sacramento Ave 2W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2922 1/2 N Sacramento Ave 2W have a pool?
No, 2922 1/2 N Sacramento Ave 2W does not have a pool.
Does 2922 1/2 N Sacramento Ave 2W have accessible units?
No, 2922 1/2 N Sacramento Ave 2W does not have accessible units.
Does 2922 1/2 N Sacramento Ave 2W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2922 1/2 N Sacramento Ave 2W has units with dishwashers.
