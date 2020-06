Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is a short term rental - Lease to end August 31st 2020. Great 2 bed/ 1 bath first floor apartment in Lakeview. Large living room with separate, eat-in kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout and in-unit washer and dryer. Private rear balcony. Pets OK (weight/breed restrictions). Garage parking available ($150/mo). Lovely and quiet back yard with mature trees. Available NOW. No Security deposit. $400 non-refundable move in fee.